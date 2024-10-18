Sony Pictures Networks India's Leena Lele Dutta to move on

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announces a leadership transition within its Kids and Animation portfolio.
Leena Lele Dutta, who has spearheaded the portfolio—including the kids' linear channel Sony YAY! — since its launch in 2017, will step down as Business Head towards the end of this fiscal year. Under her stewardship, Sony YAY! became a destination for children's entertainment for its engaging animated series, original content, and expansion into animation production and ancillary business streams. Her strategic vision and commitment have been instrumental in building a thriving kids and animation ecosystem, positioning it as a vital contributor to SPNI's success.
Succeeding Dutta in this role is Ambesh Tiwari, who recently joined Sony YAY! as Business Operations Head. With extensive experience across Star India, Life OK, and Zee Entertainment—where he played a pivotal role in launching Zee Keralam and Zee Punjabi—Tiwari is well-prepared to lead the channel into its next chapter. His academic credentials, including an MBA from the University of Oxford, Young India Fellowship from Ashoka University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Law and Public Policy from NALSAR University, further enhance his readiness for this role.
Dutta will collaborate closely with Tiwari over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.