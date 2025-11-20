Sony Pictures Networks India’s Tushar Shah to step down after 16 years

Sony Pictures Networks India’s (SPNI) Tushar Shah, Chief Marketing Officer and Business Head for its Movies, Regional, FTA and Infotainment channels, will step down after more than a decade's stint with the company, as announced by the company. Including an earlier tenure from 2002 to 2005, Shah has spent nearly two decades with the network. His last working day will be March 31, 2026, and he will support the transition until then.
Shah, who has more than three decades of experience across print, telecom and media, has overseen business and brand strategy for several key SPNI channels, including Sony MAX, Sony PAL, Sony Marathi, Sony AATH, Sony PIX and Sony BBC Earth.
During his tenure, Shah led the turnaround of Sony AATH, which SPNI says has remained a profitable regional channel for more than a decade. He also guided the Movies, Regional, FTA and Infotainment clusters with a focus on brand-building, audience growth and profitability.
Shah additionally oversaw SPNI’s network-wide rebranding, delivering the first full refresh of the portfolio since the channels were launched. The company said his leadership has been marked by audience insight, brand strategy and consistent execution across genres.
Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director & CEO, SPNI, “Tushar has been a valued part of SPNI for many years, contributing to some of our most important brand and business milestones. His leadership, clarity of thought and consumer-first approach have helped build a strong foundation across multiple portfolios. We are grateful for his long-standing service and wish him the very best for his next chapter.”
Tushar Shah said, “SPNI has been a defining part of my professional life, and I am deeply grateful for the trust, opportunities and relationships that have shaped my journey here. I have had the privilege of working with exceptional teams across the organisation and am proud of what we have built together. As I move on to explore new avenues, I carry with me many learnings and fond memories.”
The company is expected to announce the succession plan in due course.