Sony Sports Network to broadcast World Tennis League in India

Sony Sports Network has acquired the exclusive television and digital rights to broadcast the World Tennis League in the Indian subcontinent, including India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The network will feature matches with top players, with Sania Mirza and Rob Koeing serving as commentators.
The World Tennis League is a mixed-gender tournament that will be held at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi. The competition will feature matchups between four teams, Eagles, Falcons, Hawks, and Kites. The event will see players such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz, and India’s Sumit Nagal. The women’s lineup includes Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejčíková, Paula Badosa, Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Caroline Garcia, Jasmine Paolini, and Mirra Andreeva.
During the tournament, the teams will play each other in a round-robin format. Each tie will consist of four sets, one men’s singles match, one women's singles match, and two doubles sets, which may include men's doubles, women's doubles, or mixed doubles, as determined by the team that wins the coin toss.
Following the round-robin phase, the top two teams will face off in the final on 22 December 2024.
The squads are as follows:
Eagles – Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejčíková, Hubert Hurkacz, Casper Ruudb
Hawks – Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Taylor Fritz, Sumit Nagal
Falcons – Elena Rybakina, Caroline Garcia, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev
Kites – Jasmine Paolini, Paula Badosa, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nick Kyrgios