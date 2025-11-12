Sony Sports Network to broadcast Tennis Premier League season 7

The Sony Sports Networkhas been announced as the official broadcast partner for the Tennis Premier League (TPL), which is set to air its seventh season. The matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from December 9 to 14, 2025, from the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Speaking on the partnership, Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “We’re thrilled to bring the excitement of the Tennis Premier League’s seventh season to fans across the country and showcase incredible global talent in high-intensity matches. Our partnership reflects our commitment to promoting top-tier sporting action and connecting viewers with the best in tennis entertainment.”
Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder, Tennis Premier League, said, “Sony Sports Network’s unmatched reach will help us take tennis to every corner of India. This partnership is a big step forward in making the sport mainstream and engaging for fans nationwide.”
Mrunal Jain, Co-Founder, Tennis Premier League, added, “Having Sony Sports Network on board as our television partner is a massive boost for the league. With their strong presence in Indian sports broadcasting, we’re confident that Season 7 will be our most exciting and widely viewed edition yet.”
Season 7 will feature the Top 50-ranked international players competing in an Indian tennis league for the first time. Among the global participants are Luciano Darderi (World No. 26), Arthur Rinderknech (World No. 28), Corentin Moutet (World No. 31), Alexandre Muller (World No. 43), and Damir Džumhur (World No. 58). Indian players Rohan Bopanna, a former doubles World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion, and Sahaja Yamalapalli, India’s top-ranked female player, will also compete.
The league, played in its 25-point format, will feature eight franchises - Rajasthan Rangers, Gurgaon Grand Slammers, Gujarat Panthers, Hyderabad Strikers, GS Delhi Aces, Yash Mumbai Eagles, Chennai Smashers, and SG Pipers Bengaluru.