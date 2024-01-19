Soumya Vilekar exits Planet Marathi OTT after 7 years

New Update
Soumya Vilekar, the Co-founder of the Marathi OTT app – Planet Marathi has parted ways and announced her exit from the organization. Vilekar has been associated with the brand since 2017 and played a key role in the forming and execution of the entire app right from its inception to the stage it has reached at present.
Planet Marathi as a brand was established in 2017 with a vision of creating a niche of Marathi Films, Arts and Culture across the world map. The company forayed from film production after producing Marathi films like AB Aani CD, National award-winning Goshta EKa Paithanichi, Chandramukhi to the streaming app business during the pandemic.
At present, the company is currently valued at approximately INR 200 crores while the app has a user base of more than one million internationally present in 100 countries.
Vilekar and her son, Anitya Vilekar who served as Directors of the organization have resigned from the Board of Directors. While the compliances and statutory processes are going on, the effective date would be from 31st January 2024.
Soumya Vilekar shared, “It has been an exciting journey with Planet Marathi over the years. Building the brand and the organization right from scratch was an interesting learning experience. Working with the team, associates and everyone else in different projects for the entire tenure has been quite enriching. Besides being a Co-Founder and CFO, I also had the privilege of taking on various responsibilities and playing multiple roles similar to CXO as well. As this journey comes to an end, all I would say is that bigger things are in the offing. There is always a greater journey when one decides to be constantly in the process of creating new worlds. About moving forward, I will announce my next venture soon.”
Post her exit, Vilekar has plans for a new venture that will focus on a media-based SaaS platform along with several other initiatives on the technology front. She is a published author, poet, entrepreneur and film producer. Additionally, she is in the field of powder metallurgy and holds a joint patent in the same.