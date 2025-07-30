Spek Digital wins creative and marketing mandate for Birdy’s

Spek Digital LLP, part of the Schbang Network, has been appointed as the Creative Brand and Marketing Partner for Birdy’s, the patisserie brand owned by Grill Splendour Services Ltd. With a legacy spanning over two decades and more than 40 outlets across Mumbai and MMR, Birdy’s is undergoing a transformation aimed at reconnecting with the new generation of consumers. Spek Digital will lead the 360-degree mandate, encompassing everything from digital marketing and influencer engagement to offline brand activations and store rebranding.
As part of the brand revival, the agency will focus on modernising the brand’s identity, making its outlets more contemporary, social-media friendly, and aligned with today’s lifestyle preferences.
A major highlight of the partnership is the upcoming activation ‘Birdy's BFF Bash’, launching in Mumbai in August 2025, in collaboration with Avantika Bahuguna, Founder of MomsLeagueGlobal. The activation will host weekend panel discussions and community events across select Birdy’s stores, offering a platform for moms, children, and pet lovers to connect, share stories, and celebrate togetherness. This activation aims to build brand familiarity and increase footfall.
“Birdy’s has always been a part of our most cherished childhood moments, birthdays, celebrations, and sweet memories before the digital era took over. As a millennial, that nostalgia holds deep personal meaning for me. It fuels my passion to help this legacy brand evolve and thrive by bringing in the best of Spek’s creative expertise, marketing innovation, and trend-forward thinking,” said Crish Shah, Managing Director, Spek Digital LLP.
Srinidhi Rao, Director, Birdy’s Bakery and Patisserie, said, “At Birdy’s, our DNA has always been rooted in excellence, whether it’s our ingredients or our customer experience. But as the market evolves, so must we. This partnership with Spek is not just about marketing, it's about storytelling and cultural relevance. Spek understands today’s digital-first world, and we are confident they’ll help us communicate our legacy and future with equal impact.”