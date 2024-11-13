Spicetree Design Agency wins Justo Realfintech’s digital mandate

Spicetree Design Agency (SDA) has announced that it will handle the end-to-end digital responsibilities of Justo Realfintech, a real estate solutions company. The goal is to amplify Justo's digital presence and drive engagement with developers and homebuyers.
Since its inception, Justo has delivered tailored strategies that cater to the needs of developers while enhancing value for end-users.
Leveraging the agency’s digital strategy expertise alongside the brand's real estate solutions, this collaboration aims to drive meaningful engagement and foster long-term growth and success in a competitive market.
Satya Mahapatra, Chief Marketing Officer of Justo, remarked on the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to engage with a boutique agency like SDA to help us with the digital creative mandate. Through this collaboration, SDA will be responsible for enhancing Justo’s digital footprint, creating an engaging online presence that reflects its mission to deliver expert advice, foster innovation, and nurture long-term relationships. The synergy between Justo’s real estate expertise and SDA’s digital acumen aims to position Justo as a trailblazer in the offline-to-online real estate sector."
Shiraz Khan, Founder of Spicetree Design Agency, shared his excitement about the partnership: “Justo’s approach to real estate is dynamic, and their vision for transforming the sector is aligned with our strengths in digital strategy. We look forward to building a powerful digital ecosystem for Justo that highlights their innovative solutions and creates meaningful connections with their audience.”
The partnership between the two represents a pivotal advancement in enhancing Justo's digital presence and solidifying its position in the real estate industry.