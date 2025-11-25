Spicetree Digital Agency (SDA) has secured the digital and social media mandate for Prana, a wellness company that operates Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) centres in India.
Sidharth Murali, Founder and CEO, Prana, said the agency was selected after an evaluation process.
Speaking on securing the mandate, Sidharth Murali said, “We weren’t looking for a typical digital agency. We wanted a partner who genuinely understood what we’re building at Prana. Spicetree stood out immediately, not just for their strategy, but for the clarity with which they articulated our long-term growth potential. Their creative approach felt fresh, but also very grounded in what our audience needs to understand about HBOT. Their motto, "growth for all, above all," really stood out to us. It reflects our belief that change should happen on both an individual and a group level. Choosing them feels like the right thing to do for the next step in our journey.”
Shiraz Khan, Founder and Director, Spicetree, said the team is energised by the opportunity to work with what he calls “a challenger in the truest sense.”
Khan added, “Prana operates in a category that is still new for most Indians, but it’s also one of the most promising. That makes it an incredibly exciting mandate for us. We’re deploying specialists across strategy, content, design, performance, analytics, and everything needed to support a brand that’s stepping into its next growth chapter, keeping in line with our philosophy of ‘growth for all, above all’. It’s rare to find a brand that is so rooted in science and yet so committed to luxury and holistic wellbeing. We’re looking forward to shaping this narrative and taking Prana’s story to the right audience with the right communication mix”.
Dr. Manoj Gupta, founder and medical director of Prana Wound Care & Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Centre, said, “Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is entering a crucial phase in India, where people are actively seeking science-backed solutions for longevity, recovery, and cellular health. What we need now is awareness that is accurate, accessible, and rooted in medical credibility. Spicetree’s structured and insight-driven approach gives us confidence that Prana’s message, and the science behind HBOT, will reach people in a way that is both clear and compelling.”