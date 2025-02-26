Advertisment
Spikes Asia’s Innovation category shortlists announced; India secures four spots

Out of the 35 entries for the Innovation Spikes, 11 entries have been shortlisted. Amongst them, Dentsu Creative India and Leo Burnett India each secured two nominations.

Social Samosa
Spikes Asia’s Innovation category

India has secured four shortlists in the Innovation category at Spikes Asia 2025, making up a significant portion of the 11 shortlisted entries.

Amongst them, Dentsu Creative India and Leo Burnett India each received two nominations.

Dentsu Creative India has been shortlisted for its ‘Motorola Deep Connect’ campaign, in both the Product Innovation and Societal Innovation subcategories. Leo Burnett India received shortlists for two Lay’s campaigns — ‘Lay’s Drops of Joy’ in Environmental Innovation and ‘Project Farm Equal’ in Societal Innovation.

This marks an improvement from last year when India secured two shortlists in the same category.

The Innovation Spikes celebrate breakthrough ideas, technology and problem-solving in advertising and marketing. This year’s shortlisted entries come from Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand and Singapore.

All other category shortlists will reportedly be announced on Thursday, March 20, at 9 AM SGT.

 

