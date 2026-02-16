SPNI secures TV rights for ISL 2025–26 through FanCode partnership

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has acquired the television broadcast rights for the 2025–26 season of the Indian Super League, following a sublicensing agreement with digital sports platform FanCode.
As part of the deal, the matches will be primarily telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2.
Under the arrangement, SPNI will hold exclusive television broadcast rights for the ISL in India. It will also have non-exclusive linear television rights in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.
This addition strengthens SPNI’s football portfolio, which already includes tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Bundesliga and the FA Cup.
The partnership is also expected to expand the league’s reach by combining FanCode’s digital streaming capabilities with SPNI’s television distribution, enabling wider accessibility across multiple platforms and audiences.
The 2025–26 season began on February 14 and will feature 91 matches played under a revised single-leg round-robin format.