Sportz Interactive announces Monojit Banerjee as Chief Technology Officer

Sportz Interactive (SI) has announced a leadership transition. It has appointed Monojit Banerjee as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Banerjee with earlier experiences from JP Morgan, Amazon and Razorpay, will lead the development of scalable and secure engineering platforms.
Through this transition, it is expected to expand in global markets, including the UK and Europe and shift towards a GenAI-first future.
Additionally, Sanket Sawkar will take over as Chief Product & Innovation Officer (CPIO) and is expected to create solutions tailored to evolving client and market needs.
Ravi Ranjan, Chief Delivery Officer (CDO). His earlier stints include Capgemini and Thoughtworks.
Himanshu Kapadia as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), brings experience from Disney, HDFC and DBS. He will drive a people-first culture.
Speaking on the leadership transition, Siddharth Raman, Sportz Interactive’s CEO, said, “This is a pivotal moment for Sportz Interactive. By bolstering our leadership across business functions, we are reinforcing our strong industry and sales expertise with new capabilities that will help us lead with digital foresight, build for a GenAI-first world, and foster a culture of high performance. Our growing presence in global markets such as the UK and Europe, backed by our strong experience of working with marquee sports organisations in India, gives us the momentum to scale our vision and deliver transformative impact for our partners.”