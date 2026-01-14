Sportz Interactive and WordsWork partner to offer integrated branding for sports bodies

Sportz Interactive and WordsWork have formed a strategic alliance aimed at helping Indian sports organisations strengthen their brands beyond on-field performance.
The partnership brings together Sportz Interactive’s technology and content capabilities with WordsWork’s experience in communications and media relations. The collaboration is intended to offer sports bodies a more integrated approach to fan engagement, digital presence and public communication.
The move comes as India’s sports industry matures and leagues, franchises and rights holders increasingly focus on building long-term brand value. Organisers now face the challenge of sustaining fan interest and commercial growth outside live sporting action.
The alliance seeks to address what both firms describe as a fragmented approach to digital platforms and public relations. By combining data-driven fan engagement tools with structured storytelling and media outreach, the firms aim to provide a single, coordinated strategy for sports organisations.
Speaking on the development, Chintan Shah, Senior Vice President at Sportz Interactive, said, "Sports organizations today aren't just looking for vendors; they need partners who understand how to build a legacy. By combining our tech and content engines with WordsWork's communication expertise, we are offering a unique toolkit for brand building. This alliance is about giving our clients the cohesive strategy they need to truly engage fans and monetise their digital assets effectively."
Neha Mathur Rastogi, Founder of WordsWork, further added, “Today’s sports clients need integrated solutions. That is when we see real impact. We have enjoyed working with Sportz Interactive over the years and share the same ethos and passion for the industry. I am excited to partner with them now to build new avenues for better fan engagement and communications.”
The collaboration would support a range of mandates, including launching new leagues, repositioning teams and strengthening digital subscriptions. The alliance is positioned as a single point of engagement for sports entities seeking to align technology, content and communications under one framework.