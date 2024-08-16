Spotify elevates Dinesh Kumar S to Marketing Regionalization Lead for SAMEA

Spotify has elevated Dinesh Kumar S to the role of Marketing Regionalization Lead for SAMEA (South Asia, Middle East, and Africa). Kumar made the news official in a LinkedIn post. His post read, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Marketing Regionalization Lead - SAMEA (South Asia, Middle East and Africa) at Spotify!"
Before this promotion, Kumar was the Marketing Lead for Regionalization and Strategic Initiatives at Spotify. He joined the company in 2022 after a four-year tenure at Britannia Industries.
With over 14 years of experience in marketing, Kumar's career includes significant roles at GSK Consumer Healthcare India and iD Fresh Foods.