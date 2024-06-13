Spotify launches a new in-house creative agency

Today, Spotify has announced its new in-house creative agency - Creative Lab - that will work with brands and agencies to inspire, create and scale creativity with Spotify-first thinking. This service will be available in 11 markets including India, the US, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, Singapore, Australia, the UK, Germany, France and Italy.
As part of this, the local Creative Lab teams in the markets will provide more local and nuanced insights, and work closely with brands and agencies to build campaigns through workshops, inspiration sessions, and collaborative ideation and conception. Brands such as The Coca-Cola Company and Royal Enfield, among others, are already using Creative Lab to strengthen their brand storytelling in India.
“Spotify inspires artists, creators and advertisers at every stage to do what they do best: create. We currently work with brands to help them reach new customers, strengthen brand reputation, and deepen trust. Through Creative Lab, we want to focus on providing an additional service that enables brands and agencies to design their campaigns and messaging for the Spotify audience”, said Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales - India, Spotify.
With Creative Labs, Spotify aims to leverage the creative, cultural and contextual potential of the platform that fans love, to help advertisers reach its hyper-engaged audience.