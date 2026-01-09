Spotify eases rules for video podcast monetisation

Spotify is lowering the eligibility requirements for podcasters to earn money from video content on its platform, easing thresholds set when the program launched last year, according to TechCrunch.
Under the revised criteria, creators need at least three published episodes, 2,000 consumption hours, and 1,000 engaged audience members over the past 30 days to qualify. Previously, podcasters were required to publish 12 episodes, reach 10,000 consumption hours, and attract at least 2,000 listeners in the same period.
Spotify’s partner program pays podcasters based on the number of premium subscribers who watch their videos, along with a share of advertising revenue generated from free-tier users.
The music app is also rolling out new sponsorship tools in April that will allow creators to update, schedule and measure host-read sponsorships in video ads. These tools will be available through the Spotify for Creators app and Megaphone, the app’s podcast hosting and monetisation platform.
As part of a broader push to expand video offerings and compete more directly with YouTube, the app is launching a new API that lets creators publish and monetise video podcasts on Spotify using their existing hosting platforms. At launch, companies including Acast, Audioboom, Libsyn, Omny and Podigee have adopted the API.
The video podcast consumption on its app has nearly doubled since the partner program launched, and the average podcast listener now streams twice as many video shows per month. It noted that the increase may also reflect greater visibility of video content on the platform.
It is also opening a new podcast and video recording studio in West Hollywood. The app said the facility will serve as a base for The Ringer podcast network and will be available to select creators in its partner program. Spotify already operates studios in Los Angeles’ Arts District, New York, Stockholm and London.