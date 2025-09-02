Srinivasan K Swamy to be inducted into AFAA Hall of Fame at AdAsia 2025

Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Group Chairman of R K Swamy Ltd., will be inducted into the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) 'Hall of Fame' on October 24, 2025, as announced on Tuesday. The honour will be conferred during the inaugural session of the AdAsia Congress in Beijing.
The Hall of Fame is AFAA’s highest honour, presented once every two years to one industry leader for their contribution to the marketing and communications sector across Asia.
Swamy currently serves as President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India and has been awarded this honour for three consecutive terms between 2004 and 2007.
He has also led the New York-based International Advertising Association, the Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations, the Audit Bureau of Circulations, the Advertising Standards Council of India, the All India Management Association, and other bodies.
He has been recognised internationally with awards such as the IAA Global Compass Award and, AdStar Korea Lifetime Honour Award, among others.