ScoopWhoop's Sriparna Tikekar joins 4AM Worldwide as CCO

4AM Worldwide, an integrated brand solutions agency has announced the appointment of Sriparna Tikekar as its Chief Creative Officer. The new appointment comes at a time when the agency is keen on strengthening its creative offerings to clients powered by innovation and technology to drive relevance and scale.
In her new role, Tikekar will be responsible for leading the creative vision for 4AM and will work closely with teams on revamping the agency’s creative offering and structure, bolstering its content marketing and creative strategy, curating content services, and building brands of scale.
In a career spanning over 15 years in the media industry, Tikekar’s last stint was as Chief Content Officer (CCO) and co-founder of ScoopWhoop, a leading lifestyle and entertainment content platform that created engaging content that sparked conversations and interactions with audiences in the age group of 13- 35.
Jonathan Sreekumaran, Chief Business Officer, 4 AM Worldwide, said, said, “We are on an accelerated path of creative transformation, and we couldn’t have had a better time to bring Sriparna on board. Her grip on pop culture, content consumption patterns, platform-centric content dissemination, and reader psychology is unparalleled. She brings a unique perspective and creative flair that will undoubtedly elevate our creative output. With Sriparna’s deep understanding of content creation for brands and customer engagement, she is uniquely positioned to drive creative excellence. We are excited to welcome her to the team.”
On taking up her new role, Sriparna Tikekar commented, “In any industry, the first-mover advantage, the right time to pivot, and the exact moment of a shift are what keep companies ahead of the curve. At this transformational time in 4AM’s journey, I fit in like the missing piece of the puzzle. I am excited to be a part of this agency’s growth trajectory and look forward to working closely with teams on leveraging the agency’s capabilities of creative, technology, data-driven experience, and design.”
Tikekar will be working closely with Jonathan Sreekumaran, Chief Business Officer, and Siddhartha Sahni, Chief Client, and Strategy Officer at 4AM Worldwide.