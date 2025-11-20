Srishti Media expands its operations to Canada

Srishti Media has expanded its operations to Canada, extending its integrated advertising and media services to the North American market. The move aims to support brands seeking multicultural marketing, brand strategy and tech-media solutions across the region.
The expansion positions the company to work with brands looking to engage South Asian and multicultural audiences, build community-led narratives, leverage strategic partnerships and creators, and explore tech-media integrations focused on performance-driven outcomes.
Talking about the expansion, Mandeep Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Srishti Media, said, "North America represents an incredible opportunity for Srishti Media to bring our integrated approach to multicultural marketing and brand building. In today's world, creativity isn't just about great ideas; it's about deeply understanding cultures, anticipating trends, and knowing what's next before it happens. We've honed this expertise in India, a land of extraordinary cultural diversity, and we're excited to bring that same understanding to North America, which shares that beautiful multicultural fabric. What we've learned is that how people consume content and media is increasingly similar across borders. The platforms may vary, but the human desire for authentic, culturally-relevant storytelling remains universal. We're positioned to help brands navigate this landscape and create meaningful connections with diverse audiences across the continent."
Malhotra is currently based in Mumbai and Vancouver, overseeing Canadian operations. The agency is also seeking a business head for North America to drive growth and partnerships in the region.