Netflix’s Srivats TS joins Reliance Retail as Senior VP and Head of Marketing

Netflix’s Srivats TS has been appointed as the Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Reliance Retail. He spent nearly four years at Netflix India as Vice President of Marketing, leading the company’s marketing operations across the country.
Before this, he held multiple marketing leadership roles at Swiggy, including Vice President of Marketing, Vice President of Marketing & Consumer Experience, and Senior Vice President of Marketing & CX. He led teams across brand marketing, media, social, digital & performance marketing, retention and loyalty, alliances and partnerships, PR and communication.
Earlier, Srivats worked at Quikr as Assistant Vice President, leading digital marketing initiatives and brand campaigns. He spent nearly a decade at Nokia in various roles, including Marketing Manager for Brand Activation, Consumer Insights Manager, and Sales Manager, contributing to product launches, brand campaigns, and consumer insights.
He began his career with a management trainee stint at Nokia and completed a summer internship at Hindustan Unilever Limited.