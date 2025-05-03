Sruthi Gottipati launches 'Spot On' to focus on public interest journalism

Spot On, a new digital media company focused on public-interest journalism, has launched in India with the aim of reaching younger audiences through platform-native video content. Founded by journalist and media executive Sruthi Gottipati, the publisher seeks to address critical underreported narratives at a time of heightened political and social change.
Gottipati, who previously led Brut India, stated that Spot On is being developed in response to increasing majoritarianism and declining press freedom in the country. The platform intends to engage Gen Z and Millennial viewers with news that is accessible, independent and presented in digital-native formats.
Spot On’s editorial structure includes several themed verticals: 'Spot News' for breaking news, 'Top Spot' for politics, 'Hot Spot' for climate, 'G Spot' for health, 'Tough Spot' for social justice, 'Her Spot' focusing on women, Bright Spot for solutions journalism, and Blindspot to amplify marginalised voices. The company also plans to implement a diversified business model and emphasises a community-centred and creator-led approach to news reporting.
“We’re in a unique moment in time,” Gottipatti says. “India is arguably seeing the most significant shift in its identity since Partition. The country is moving from a secular constitutional republic toward a Hindu nationalist State, and journalism must respond to that reality. Spot On exists to hold power to account, even when, and especially if, it’s not popular to do so, and create a sustainable and scalable model for free media.”