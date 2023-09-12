St. Regis Goa Resort appoints Varun Bharadwaja as the director of sales & marketing

Varun Bharadwaja, the resort’s new Director of Sales and Marketing, comes with a rich luxury resort experience spanning international markets.
He has experience in pre-openings, planning and executing Heads of State visits, developing and implementing effective plans to augment revenue, market share and achieve budgeted occupancies.
Varun played a key role as part of the pre-opening team for The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort in 2018, within a timeframe of six months to opening, marking the Westin brand’s wellness positioning in the Indian Ocean seascape.
‘Our resort is currently transforming into a distinguished, global leisure address, and, post the upgradation we aim to put it on the world map. I am excited to have Varun join the leadership team, bringing with him a wealth of luxury resort market experience. After all, it is our vision to plant the St. Regis Goa Resort flag in some uncharted locations.’ sums up, Satish Kumar, General Manager, The St. Regis Goa Resort.
Varun’s foundational years were spent with Indian Hotels Co. Ltd where he started in Mumbai, followed by a stint in New Delhi, before helming the team as Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa and Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa in Maldives. Varun joins St. Regis from The Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, where he assumed the responsibility for overseeing the resort’s top-line revenue and ensuring its overall profitability.
‘The luminescent heritage of the St. Regis brand seamlessly blends with 49 acres of lush flora and fauna lending a unique fusion of luxury and nature. The presence of a golf course, three lagoons, luxuriant landscaping and the serene beach make it an absolute paradise for relaxation and recreation,’ sums up Varun, about The St. Regis Goa Resort.