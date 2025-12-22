Stashfin names Nicole Fernandes as Lead - Corporate Communications & Public Relations

Stashfin has appointed Nicole Fernandes as Lead - Corporate Communications and Public Relations.
In her new role, Fernandes will oversee the company’s corporate communications, including media relations, leadership positioning, brand narrative development and stakeholder engagement.
Fernandes has nearly a decade of experience across corporate communications, fintech public relations, brand strategy and editorial content. Most recently, she worked at Madison World (Madison PR) for close to four years as a senior account manager, where she managed public relations mandates in the news channels sector and worked on long-term communication strategies for clients.
Before that, she served as deputy manager at Ketchum Sampark, working with senior leadership teams on media engagement for financial services clients. She later joined Wizikey as fintech PR band lead, where she focused on data-led communications and media positioning for digital-first financial brands.
Fernandes has also worked as a public relations consultant across sectors including finance, food, hospitality and corporate communications.
At Stashfin, Fernandes is expected to help shape the company’s corporate communications and leadership messaging.