Stashfin introduces revised logo marking visual identity update

Stashfin, digital lending and financial services, has refreshed its brand logo as part of an update to its visual identity.
The revised logo is intended to improve clarity and consistency across digital and physical platforms while retaining elements familiar to existing customers. The updated design features a stylised letter ‘S’ shaped like an upward arrow, which the brand said represents financial progress and growth.
The refreshed identity continues to use Coral Red as its primary colour. The brand described the colour as central to its visual identity and said it reflects ambition and forward momentum.
The horizontal logo remains the main format of the brand’s identity, combining the logo mark within a circular gradient with the wordmark ‘stashfin’ in lowercase lettering. The design follows defined spacing and proportion guidelines to ensure legibility across formats, including digital and print.
According to the brand, the logo refresh reflects its focus on building a unified brand as it expands its services and engagement with customers in credit markets.
The updated logo, as the brand said, is intended to signal continuity as well as change, aligning with its broader efforts in digital lending and financial services.