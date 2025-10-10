Steve Madden names Shanaya Kapoor as brand ambassador

Steve Madden has appointed Shanaya Kapoor as its brand ambassador in India. The partnership marks the footwear and accessories brand’s growing focus on the Indian market.
Kapoor will represent the brand in upcoming campaigns, beginning with the Autumn Winter 2025 and Spring Summer 2026 collections. The collaboration aims to connect the brand’s bold, expressive design philosophy with a younger generation of Indian consumers.
Commenting on her association with the brand, Shanaya Kapoor said, “Steve Madden has always been a go-to brand for me; it’s where I find pieces that are both fashion-forward and incredibly versatile. I am honoured to be their first brand ambassador in India and excited to showcase the unique energy and quality of their footwear and handbags.”
The announcement coincides with the launch of the brand’s new campaign,Step Into Your Story, which celebrates individuality and self-expression. The brand, in partnership with eliancRe Brands, plans to strengthen its retail and digital presence in India through this association.