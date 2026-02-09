Stoik Sports Infra appoints Naila Patel as Chief Marketing Officer

Naila Patel has joined Stoik Sports Infra Pvt Ltd as Chief Marketing Officer. She announced the appointment through a post on LinkedIn.
“I’m excited to start a new and refreshing chapter in my work life as CMO for Stoik Sports Infra Pvt Ltd,” Patel wrote in the post.
Patel brings more than two decades of experience in marketing and creative leadership. Prior to joining Stoik Sports, she worked as an independent consultant.
She spent more than a decade at Mirum India, a WPP company, where she held several senior creative roles. Most recently, she served as National Creative Director. Earlier, she was Executive Creative Director and Creative Director. During her tenure, she was involved in creative strategy, brand communication and leadership of creative teams.
Before Mirum India, Patel worked at Communicate2 for over four years as a Creative Strategist and Creative Supervisor, handling brand strategy, client coordination and integrated digital communication.
Earlier in her career, she served as a copywriter at R.K. Swamy/B.B.D.O between 1995 and 1997.