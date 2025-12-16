Storytellers 101 Communications elevates Devendra Singh to COO

Storytellers 101 Communications has elevated Devendra Singh to the role of Chief Operating Officer, the public relations and communications agency announced on Tuesday.
Singh, who has been with the agency for nearly a decade, will head its Bandra office in Mumbai and oversee company-wide operations. His responsibilities will include operational management, team leadership and execution of strategy.
During his tenure, Singh has worked across sectors such as lifestyle, entertainment, social impact, and advertising and marketing, handling a range of client mandates and communications initiatives.
Commenting on the elevation, Leon De Souza, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Storytellers 101 Communications, said, “Dev’s journey with Storytellers has been truly inspiring. He has grown alongside the agency, consistently demonstrating ownership, integrity, and a sharp understanding of both our clients’ needs and our internal culture. As COO, Dev will play a critical role in strengthening our operations and building the next phase of growth for the agency.”
Speaking on his new role, Devendra Singh said, “Storytellers 101 has been very close to my heart for nearly a decade. I am grateful for the trust placed in me and excited to take on this responsibility. I have seen the industry go through several highs and lows, and we have stayed resilient through every challenge. I intend to carry forward this legacy by building strong teams aligned with our culture, focused on long-term growth, and continuing to build brands and take them to the next level.”
The agency said the elevation reflects its focus on strengthening leadership as it plans its next phase of growth.