STRCH announces Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador

STRCH, a homegrown premium activewear brand in India, has recently partnered with Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador. With this development, STRCH aims to redefine activewear with a focus on comfort, functionality and style, catering to the modern, fitness-conscious audience.
Brand ambassador, Vaani Kapoor represents STRCH’s brand philosophy. Her active lifestyle and effortless style align with the brand’s vision to empower individuals to lead active and confident lives.
Speaking about the collaboration, Prithvi Bhagat, Founder - STRCH, said, “Vaani Kapoor’s partnership with STRCH as the brand ambassador speaks volumes about our shared belief in an active lifestyle with premium, high-quality activewear that is functionally modern in design. Vaani, as the fitness and fashion icon in India, makes the perfect celebrity to help us revolutionize the activewear segment in India.”
Vaani Kapoor added, “I am excited to partner with STRCH, a brand that truly understands the needs of today’s fitness and fashion enthusiasts. I prioritize both comfort and style in my activewear, and STRCH’s innovative designs and premium fabric blend align perfectly with my style. I hope this collaboration empowers like-minded individuals to stay active and feel confident. I look forward to joining STRCH on this journey to revolutionize the active lifestyle.”