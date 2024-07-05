The St.Regis Goa Resort appoints Jaya Acharya as Director of Marketing and Communication

The St. Regis Goa Resort has announced the appointment of Jaya Acharya as the Director of Marketing & Communication.
With an illustrious career in digital marketing and advertising, Jaya brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role. Having built a distinguished career in the hospitality industry, with notable roles including Cluster Digital Marketing & E-Commerce Manager at Raffles & Fairmont Doha, Digital Manager at Marriott International Inc, her background includes performance marketing, media planning, digital strategy development, and content marketing across diverse platforms.
As part of her new role at The St. Regis Goa Resort, Jaya will lead strategic marketing initiatives aimed at enriching the resort’s brand positioning and enhancing guest engagement through storytelling. Her visionary strategies and extensive expertise in digital channels will be instrumental in implementing the concept of emotional luxury within the resort's marketing initiatives, to create meaningful and unforgettable experiences.
"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Jaya Acharya to our team," said Satish Kumar, General Manager of The St. Regis Goa Resort. "Jaya's deep expertise in digital marketing and her innovative approach to engaging with diverse audiences will be pivotal in advancing our resorts marketing initiatives. Her ability to blend strategic vision with a nuanced understanding of guest preferences aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and exquisite experiences. We look forward to seeing her bring fresh perspectives and dynamic strategies that will undoubtedly elevate our brand positioning and guest engagement to new heights."