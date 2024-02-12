Subhash Kamath joins BrandMusiq Board of Directors

BrandMusiq has appointed Subhash Kamath to its Board of Directors consisting of Rajesh Patel, Hari Marar, and Safir Anand. With nearly 40 years of experience in the advertising industry and a passion for music, Kamath brings strategic insight and creative vision to his new role at BrandMusiq.
Besides being on the Board, Kamath will work closely with Founder, Rajeev Raja and Co-founder, Ajit Varma to help build and market the BrandMusiq brand across geographies, as well as contribute to the Creativity and Innovation initiatives being set in place.
In a career spanning 36 years across agencies like Ogilvy, Trikaya Grey, Bates, Publicis, and BBH, Kamath held leadership positions as well as being a CEO for 17 years. He has led strategic initiatives and driven growth for both Indian and multinational clients. His track record includes spearheading mergers and acquisitions for WPP and founding organizations like BBH in India.
Kamath is currently working as an independent brand consultant and a mentor.
Commenting on Subhash Kamath's appointment, Rajeev Raja, Founder of BrandMusiq, expressed his enthusiasm, "Subhash's extensive experience and deep understanding of the advertising landscape make him an invaluable asset to BrandMusiq. His passion for music and proven track record of strategic leadership align perfectly with our vision of redefining the auditory landscape of branding. I have long admired Subhash's work and am thrilled to welcome him to the BrandMusiq family."
Subhash Kamath, in his statement, said, “I’m a fan of brands. And nothing excites me more than helping take brands into the future. In this fast-paced digital world of consumers, sonic branding is becoming imperative for brands seeking to create stronger emotional connections. And BrandMusiq has been doing some cutting-edge work in this space. Given my love for both brands and music, I’m just delighted to be part of this amazingly talented team.”