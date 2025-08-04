Sudathi announces Mouni Roy as brand ambassador

Direct-to-consumer saree brand Sudathi has announced actor Mouni Roy as its brand ambassador.
“Mouni’s connect with audiences in both metros and smaller towns makes her the ideal face for our next phase. She reflects the blend of tradition and ease we want to bring to today’s saree shopper,” said Viren Lathiya, co-founder of Sudathi.
According to the brand, as part of the year-long partnership, Mouni Roy will headline campaigns like #TyoharWaliSaree for the festive season and #ShaadiSabkiHai, which is said to focus on wedding sarees. The brand noted that she’ll also be the face of upcoming summer collections.
Mouni Roy commenting on the partnership said, “Sarees have always been close to my heart. I’ve worn them in my shows, films, and even off-screen. What I love about Sudathi is that they make sarees feel stylish, accessible and affordable for everyone. With new styles launching every week, it offers a one-of-a-kind online shopping experience.”
The saree brand was featured in Shark Tank India season 4, where it secured funding of Rs 1 crore at a valuation of Rs 25 crore.