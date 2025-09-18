ASCI appoints Sudhanshu Vats as new Chairman

Sudhanshu Vats, Managing Director of Pidilite Industries Ltd, was named the new chairman of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) at its 39th annual general meeting (AGM).
S Subramanyeswar, of MullenLowe Global, was named vice-chairman. Paritosh Joshi, Principal at Provocateur Advisory and industry veteran, was named honorary treasurer.
Vats served as ASCI’s Vice Chairman during the 2024-2025 term and will now succeed outgoing Chairman Partha Sinha.
With over three decades of experience, Vats began his career at Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in 1991. Over two decades, he held several leadership roles in sales, marketing, and general management across HUL’s Home & Personal Care and Foods categories in both India and international markets.
During his time at HUL, Vats has contributed to shaping several household brands, including Lipton, Vim, Wheel, Surf, Rin, Dove, Pears, Lifebuoy, and Lux. He also launched brands like Domex, Lipton Ice Tea, and Comfort in the Indian market.
In his most recent role at Unilever as Vice President for Laundry, South Asia and Global Vice President for Radiant, Vats led the South Asia laundry business to double-digit growth.
He also served as Vice President for Skin Cleansing and Laundry & HHC for HUL India.
Vats also had a brief stint with British Petroleum India in 2004-2005 as Vice President - Marketing, where he led the relaunch of the Castrol Master brand.
Reflecting on his appointment Sudhanshu Vats said, “ASCI’s role has never been more important. As advertising evolves with new technologies and formats, our responsibility is to ensure it is executed with integrity – centered around the product promise, respectful of the community and mindful of consumers. In an environment where trust is easily shaken, self-regulation provides both guidance to the industry and assurance to the public. I look forward to working closely with advertisers, agencies, platforms and consumers to uphold high standards, encourage responsible creativity, and strengthen confidence in advertising. At the heart of this effort is a simple principle — always keep the consumer’s interest front and centre.”
Partha Sinha, the outgoing chairman, added, “My term as chairman may be ending, but ASCI’s journey is continuing with vigour. It is a comma in a sentence that keeps unfolding. Over the past years, we have moved from being a watchdog to becoming an enabler of responsible communication — not just policing, but partnering. We have stepped firmly into the digital arena, because responsibility cannot lag behind technology. And we have begun to expand ASCI’s footprint, reminding ourselves that consumer trust is not an ambition that works in pockets but is a pan-India language. I leave the chair with the comfort that the story continues — and with deep gratitude to my colleagues on the Board and the Secretariat, who ensured that this journey was one of shared purpose and collective strength.”
Beyond his corporate roles, Vats has been Chairman of the National Media and Entertainment Committee of CII, Vice President of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation, and a Director at the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).