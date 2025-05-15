Zydus Wellness announces Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador for Sugar Free

Sugar Free, has appointed Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. The announcement accompanies the launch of a campaign.
The campaign, which will run across television, digital platforms, and outdoor media during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season and beyond, aims to engage consumers amid growing health awareness in the sugar substitute market.
“As consumer preferences shift toward smarter and more balanced lifestyles, Sugar Free continues to evolve and bridge the gap between wellness and taste,” said Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness. “This makes Kapoor a natural choice and we are excited to have her champion our brand’s purpose and legacy.”
Babita Baruah, CEO of VML India, added, “Janhvi’s authentic commitment to fitness makes her an ideal ambassador for Sugar Free, and we’re confident this campaign will elevate the brand’s mission of making healthy living both aspirational and accessible.”