Sujata appliances announces Akshaya Vasishth as Chief Marketing Officer

Sujata Appliances has appointed Akshaya Vasishth as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for its Appliances Division. In this role, he will lead marketing efforts for the company’s core mixer-grinder products as well as its recently introduced range of small domestic appliances, including hand blenders, breakfast appliances, and irons.
Vasishth brings over 18 years of experience in the FMCG sector, having worked with organisations such as Sun Pharma, AbbVie APAC, Himalaya Wellness, Hamdard Foods, Mahindra & Mahindra, and the digital health platform GCC+. He is an alumnus of IIM Lucknow.
The appointment comes as the brand looks to expand its portfolio across new product categories.
“Akshaya’s dynamic leadership and deep marketing expertise come at a pivotal time for us as we expand into new categories and premium segments. His strategic vision will be instrumental in strengthening Sujata’s brand presence and driving the next phase of growth” said the Managaement at Sujata Appliances.
Established in 1979, Sujata Appliances continues to set industry benchmarks with its focus on NPD innovation, Market expansion, and customer satisfaction, and is poised to further scale its market presence under Akshaya’s leadership.