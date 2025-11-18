Sujay Pal and Geetika Gulati launch AI-led content transformation company

Marketing professionals Sujay Pal and Geetika Gulati have launched Cogncy Worldwide, an AI-driven content transformation company. The company aims to help organisations improve how content is created, optimised and distributed by combining technology with communication strategy.
Co-founder and CEO Sujay Pal brings more than two decades of experience in marketing, business strategy and digital transformation. He previously led growth campaigns at healthcare technology firm CitiusTech.
Speaking about the launch, he said, “We have seen firsthand how organizations struggle to make content work at scale. Too often, content is reactive and fragmented; we’re building a system that fixes that from the ground up.”
Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer Geetika Gulati also brings two decades of experience in communications, storytelling and public relations, having worked with Indian and global companies across multiple sectors. “Since content has always driven how organizations connect with their audiences, our focus is on transforming it - making it smarter, faster, and more impactful with AI,” she said.
The founders said Cogncy intends to build a model where content, experience and technology function as central drivers of organisational growth rather than support tools.