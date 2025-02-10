Ogilvy elevates Sujoy Roy and Nitin Srivastava as Ogilvy Gurugram's Chief Creative Officers

New Update
Ogilvy announced the elevation of Sujoy Roy and Nitin Srivastava as Chief Creative Officers for Ogilvy Gurugram.
Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India: “Sujoy and Nitin are Ogilvy stalwarts. Over the years both have created a stellar body of brave work that has helped grow business and reputation for their partners. Their benchmark setting work across mediums has created impact and earned numerous recognitions locally and globally. But more importantly, it has also earned the love and admiration of our consumers and clients. We are thrilled to see our people step up and take on senior leadership roles. We believe the two of them, along with their partners will push the boundaries of work. Their individual love for design and ideas will come together to write a new chapter for Ogilvy Gurugram.”
Sujoy Roy joined the agency fresh out of college two decades ago. In his 20-year journey, Roy has hopped between three Ogilvy offices - Mumbai, Kolkata and Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Nitin Srivastava is currently the Senior Executive Creative Director and Creative Head (Luxury and Beauty), Ogilvy North, and has experience across categories on brands like Coca-Cola, Absolut, Chivas, Jameson, MINI, The Park Hotels, Incredible India and WWF. He has played a significant role in creating brands for Pernod Ricard within the alcobev market over the last twenty years.