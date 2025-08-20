Industry veteran Sumanto Chattopadhyay launches his new book

Advertising industry veteran Sumanto Chattopadhyay has launched his new book, Stories of Words and Phrases. The book brings together stories of more than 50 words and phrases tracing their roots. It aims to make etymology accessible while highlighting the quirks and evolution of the language.
Chattopadhyay, in his book, wrote, “This book is not just about where certain English words come from; it is also about where they take us. They reveal the shared human experience that underpins the English language, linking us to generations past, present and future.”
In the book, Chattopadhyay highlights that every word in our vocabulary has some historical roots, some crossroads of trade, some battlefield, some scientific breakthrough or some work of art.
Chattopadhyay is the creator of The English Nut, an award-winning social media channel he started in 2019 to share weekly videos on vocabulary, grammar, usage and etymology. With this book, Chattopadhyay aims to extend The English Nut to an audience of readers.
Beyond this, Chattopadhyay has written articles on advertising, travel and English for Indian publications.