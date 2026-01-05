Sundar Kondur to take over as Chief Revenue Officer at The Hindu Group

Sundar Kondur has joined The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited (THGPPL) on January 5, 2026, and will take over as Chief Revenue Officer later this year as part of a planned leadership transition.
In an internal communication, L V Navaneeth, Chief Executive Officer of THGPPL, said, “Please join me in welcoming Sundar Kondur to THGPPL. As some of you are aware, Suresh Balakrishna, our Chief Revenue Officer, retires at the end of July 2026, and Sundar Kondur will take over the role from Suresh Balakrishna as part of the planned leadership transition.”
Kondur has about three decades of experience in the media industry and has held senior leadership roles at organisations including The Times of India, Vijay Karnataka and Midday. This marks his second stint with The Hindu Group, where he previously worked in a senior leadership role in advertising sales.
Navaneeth described Kondur as having grown up in Chennai and said he “grew up on a daily dose of The Hindu.” He added that Kondur began his media career in Chennai before working in several cities across India.
“I am confident that Sundar will transition into this role smoothly. And I also remain confident of his ability to create continuing and lasting value and impact in the days, months, and years to come,” Navaneeth said. He added that formal appreciation for Balakrishna’s contribution would be expressed closer to his retirement.
Commenting on his return to the group, Kondur said, “It is a privilege to return to The Hindu Group at a time when media brands are reimagining how they engage audiences and deliver value to marketers. Having grown up reading The Hindu, this role carries deep personal significance for me. I look forward to build on the Group’s strong foundations, co-create innovative solutions for clients, and drive sustainable growth across platforms.”
Speaking on Kondur’s appointment, Suresh Balakrishna said, “I am delighted to see Sundar take on this responsibility. His understanding of the media business, his people-first leadership style, and his ability to combine creativity with commercial acumen make him well-suited for this role. I look forward to working closely with him over the coming months to ensure continuity, momentum, and a strong future for the revenue function at The Hindu Group.”