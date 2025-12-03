Sunny Side Up secures creative mandate for luxury brand Lapis Bard

William Penn has awarded the creative mandate for its luxury brand Lapis Bard to integrated communications agency Sunny Side Up. The agency will oversee the brand’s strategy, creative output, and integrated communications across platforms, including digital campaigns and product launches.

The move aligns with William Penn’s efforts to strengthen Lapis Bard’s premium positioning and expand its presence in the luxury market.

Nikhil Ranjan, Managing Director of William Penn, said the decision followed a search for an agency capable of articulating the brand’s focus on craftsmanship and design. “Sunny Side Up demonstrated a clear strategic vision and a creative approach that aligns with Lapis Bard’s ambition,” Ranjan said.

Shyam Nair, Creative Director at Sunny Side Up, described the mandate as an opportunity to translate the brand’s heritage into contemporary communications. “Our role is to convey Lapis Bard’s craftsmanship and legacy in a way that positions it within the modern luxury narrative,” Nair said.

Founded in 2012, Lapis Bard produces handcrafted writing instruments and leather accessories, including wallets, bags, pen cases, and cufflinks. Sunny Side Up provides integrated creative and brand strategy services.