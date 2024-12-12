super.money appoints Kaushik Mukherjee as CTO

super.money, a credit-first UPI platform, has announced the appointment of Kaushik Mukherjee as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
With over two decades of experience, Mukherjee brings expertise in technical architecture, system performance, and the development of intelligent, scalable systems. In his current role, he will lead the team to drive innovation, scalability, enhance customer experience and maintain competitive edge.
Mukherjee's background includes working with leading digital-first companies like Flipkart, Ola, Udaan, and Yahoo! Most recently, he founded Raptorise, a SaaS company funded by Udaan.
Prakash Sikaria, CEO and Founder, super.money said, “We are thrilled to have Kaushik join us as our CTO. We trust that his expertise in conceptualizing and managing highly scalable solutions will be instrumental in achieving our strategic goals. With his entrepreneurial approach and experience, Kaushik will help super.money deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions. Together, we will double down on our mission to redefine how users engage with financial services, making banking products more accessible and rewarding.”
Kaushik Mukherjee, CTO, super.money said, “I am excited to join super.money and be part of one of the fastest growing UPI platforms. super.money’s vision of building innovative financial services products on UPI rails is both ambitious and inspiring. By offering innovative, customer-centric, and rewarding solutions, super.money is making managing finances and credit more accessible and efficient for its users.”