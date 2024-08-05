Suroskie appoints Tara Sutaria as brand ambassador

Suroskie, the Indian self-care brand, blending traditional wisdom with modern science, has announced the appointment of actress Tara Sutaria as its brand ambassador for the hair care segment.
The brand believes that Tara Sutaria embodies the essence of beauty and grace, and aligns with Suroskie’s vision. As the new face of the brand’s hair care range, she will promote the brand’s ethos of delivering affordable, cruelty-free, and gentle hair care solutions that are kind to the skin. Her association is set to elevate the brand’s presence in the market, resonating with a diverse audience that values quality and sustainability.
“We are delighted to welcome Tara Sutaria to the Suroskie family,” said Co-founders of Suroskie. “Tara’s grace, beauty, and commitment to promoting self-care make her the perfect ambassador for our hair care range. We are confident that her association will further enhance our brand’s appeal and help us reach a wider audience, spreading the message of self-love and holistic well-being.”
As the brand ambassador, she will participate in promotional campaigns, product launches, and engage with fans and customers through various digital platforms. Her involvement is expected to amplify Suroskie’s outreach, inspiring millions to adopt a more mindful and effective approach to hair care.
“I am thrilled to join hands with Suroskie. Being a follower of nature-inspired self-care products, Suroskie resonates with my values of natural beauty and I look forward to representing its hair care range and sharing its incredible benefits with my fans. Together, we will promote a healthier, more beautiful future for everyone.” said Tara Sutaria.