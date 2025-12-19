Accounting automation platform Suvit rebrands as Vyapar TaxOne

Suvit, an accounting automation platform, has rebranded as Vyapar TaxOne following its integration into the Vyapar ecosystem.
The rebranding reflects the brand’s alignment with Vyapar after its acquisition and signals a shift toward building a single platform for tax professionals and small businesses. Under the new name, the brand will focus on consolidating accounting, compliance and workflow tools for chartered accountants and tax practitioners.
The rebrand follows Suvit’s acquisition by Vyapar, which provides billing and accounting software to micro, small and medium enterprises.
Speaking about the rebranding, Ankit Virani, Founder, Suvit (now Vyapar TaxOne), said, “Suvit was built to save time for tax professionals by removing manual work. As the product evolved, we realized we were building something much bigger, a central operating platform for tax practices. Vyapar Taxone represents that evolution. It’s a clearer identity, aligned with our long-term vision to make tax professionals 10x more efficient using automation and intelligence.”