Svish onboards Shikhar Dhwan as brand ambassador

Svish, a D2C brand in men’s grooming and hygiene has announced its collaboration with Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan will assume the role of a brand ambassador and invest in the brand.
Talking about the collaboration, Shikhar Dhawan said, "I am delighted to embark on this exciting journey with SVISH. Their commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with my values. As an athlete, grooming is essential, and I am thrilled to endorse a brand that offers such exceptional products."
Welcoming Dhawan, Jaideep Mahajan, Co-founder of Svish, said, "Shikhar Dhawan's association with Svish brings an invaluable dimension to our brand. His relevance and reach in the public domain make him the perfect ambassador for our mission to redefine grooming and hygiene standards. We are excited to have him on board."
Commenting on the distribution and growth strategy, Manan Chawla, Director of Sales at Svish, emphasized, "Our partnership with quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto is pivotal, reducing delivery time to 10-30 minutes in major cities for swift access to our grooming solutions."
"Shikhar Dhawan's partnership with Svish marks a strategic alignment of values and vision. We at Da-One are keen to engage with exciting startups like Svish and Shikhar's endorsement not only adds star power but also validates Svish's commitment to quality and innovation. It's a win-win situation for both parties," said Amitesh Shah, Group CEO of Da-One Group.