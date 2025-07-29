SW Network bags creative mandate for Anytime Fitness India

SW Network has been appointed as the creative mandate for Anytime Fitness India. The agency will now handle the brand’s creative and digital communications across platforms, including content development and campaign execution.
According to the agency, the scope of work includes leading digital and creative initiatives aimed at strengthening brand engagement and expanding its community-driven presence in India. The collaboration is said to focus on reshaping the fitness chain’s messaging to align with evolving consumer preferences around wellness and inclusivity.
Commenting on the partnership, Vikas Jain, Managing Director at Anytime Fitness India, said, “We believe fitness is personal and the way we tell our story should be too. In SW Network, we found a creative partner that truly understands today’s consumer and the nuances of the fitness journey. Their strategic clarity and cultural fluency make them the right fit as we solidify our positioning in India.”
Raghav Bagai, Co-Founder, SW Network, added, “Fitness is no longer just a trend, it’s a lifestyle. With Anytime Fitness, we see an opportunity to build an always-on brand that speaks to real people with real goals. Much like brand building, fitness is about consistency. From moment based marketing to focused campaigns, we’re here to keep the narrative strong, steady, and unmistakably Anytime.”