SW Network secures creative mandate for Metro Brands

SW Network has secured a creative mandate for Metro Brands Ltd. It is expected to manage digital creative work for FILA and oversee mainline creative duties for Foot Locker.
Under the partnership, the agency is expected to focus on strengthening FILA’s digital presence and will develop a creative strategy for Foot Locker as it builds its positioning in India’s sneaker market.
Speaking on securing the mandate for the brands, Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of SW Network, said, “We’re excited to bring new energy to both FILA and Foot Locker. Our goal is to go beyond advertising and create work that connects with the community, sparks conversations, and inspires the next generation of trendsetters.”
Commenting on the partnership, Meenakshi Samantaray, head of marketing (AVP), sports division at Metro Brands Ltd., added, “With the athleisure market on the rise, Metro Brands Ltd. is focused on defining and leading this category. Collaborating with Sociowash brings deep creative insight and cultural understanding, helps us amplify this vision and connect with our audiences culturally and strategically.”