Swa Diamonds names Preity G Zinta as brand ambassador

Swa Diamonds, a jewellery brand, has announced the appointment of Bollywood actress Preity G Zinta as its brand ambassador. The association aims to strengthen the brand’s presence in India and the UAE.
The brand has launched a campaign featuring the actress to mark the collaboration.
Speaking of the collaboration, Abdul Gafur Anadiyan, Managing Director of Swa Diamonds, said, “In India, jewellery has always been more than just an ornament; it’s a way to express emotions and celebrate life’s most meaningful moments. That’s why at Swa Diamonds, we offer only IGI/GIA-certified natural diamonds of VVS clarity and EF colour, symbols of the genuine love and trust our customers place in every piece. Our new campaign, ‘As Real As You,’ celebrates this authenticity because every emotion you express deserves something just as real.”
Commenting on the association, Preity G Zinta said, “I’m truly delighted to partner with Swa Diamonds, a brand that represents authenticity, elegance, and timeless beauty. For me, jewellery has always been about celebrating life’s real moments, and Swa’s philosophy, ‘As Real As You’, deeply resonates with who I am. I believe every woman deserves jewellery that reflects her real self - confident, graceful, and strong.