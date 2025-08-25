Swan Energy Limited rebrands as Swan Corp with new visual identity

Swan Energy Limited has rebranded as Swan Corp Limited, revamping its corporate identity that is said to reflect its evolution into a diversified industrial conglomerate.
The new corporate identity includes a redesigned logo, a stylised swan in upward motion, symbolising progress, resilience and forward momentum. This new identity will be adopted across all business verticals.
Nikhil Merchant, Managing Director of Swan Corp, said, “Swan Corp’s new identity marks the beginning of a bold phase in our journey. As we scale operations in complex, high-impact sectors, our brand now reflects our long-term strategic direction, our commitment to innovation, and our role in supporting India’s economic growth.”
Swan Corp is publicly listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). According to the agency, the updated ticker symbols will be announced shortly.