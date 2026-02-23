Swaraj Tractors renews partnership with MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

Swaraj Tractors, part of the Mahindra Group, has renewed its partnership with former India cricket captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassador, as announced on Monday.
Commenting on the continued association, Gaganjot Singh, CEO, Swaraj Division M&M Ltd., said, “MS Dhoni reflects the ethos of Swaraj - dependable, authentic, and consistently focused on performance. This partnership has helped us strengthen our connect with customers while reinforcing the values that define the brand.”
He further added, “As we move ahead, his association will play an important role in building greater resonance for Swaraj across markets and supporting our efforts to present the brand with contemporary outlook and energy while staying true to its legacy.”
Dhoni is expected to feature in the brand’s upcoming integrated campaigns and will be part of communication around a new product introduction.
The brand has also launched a campaign titled ‘Bharosa’ as part of the renewed association.