Swarovski announces Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador for India

Swarovski, the Austrian luxury house, has announced actor Rashmika Mandanna as its new brand ambassador for India.
The brand said the decision reflects India’s importance as a key market for jewelry in its global business.
Speaking about the collaboration, Nasr Sleiman, General Manager, Swarovski India, Southeast Asia and Middle East, said, “Rashmika reflects the evolving identity of today’s Indian consumer, expressive, confident, and unafraid to embrace individuality. As we expand our retail footprint and strengthen our cultural connection with India, her appointment as Brand Ambassador symbolizes Swarovski’s commitment to engaging meaningfully with this dynamic market.”
Mandanna, commenting on her association with the brand, said, “For me, Swarovski has always represented timeless elegance and emotional connection. It’s more than jewelry, it’s about how it makes you feel: radiant, empowered, and confident. I’m truly honored to represent Swarovski in India and excited to be part of a journey that inspires people to celebrate their individuality while embracing modern glamour.”