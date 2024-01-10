Swastik Productions appoints Manish Agarvwal as Head of Digital, Marcom & Special Projects

Swastik Productions, a production house which has created television series and digital content over the last 17 years, announces the appointment of Manish Agarvwal as the Head of Digital, Marcom and Special Projects. Agarvwal’s appointment reflects Swastik’s focused strategy in expanding its revenue and audience engagement.
He brings experience from his previous roles with a strong focus on digital revenue generation. In his role as the Head of Digital, Marcom and Special Projects, Agarvwal will lead the team to establish and implement efforts to drive digital revenues. This includes forming partnerships and expanding business in digital and special projects. In addition, he will spearhead the MarCom role at Swastik, reporting to its founder Siddharth Kumar Tewary. This role aligns with the company’s vision to grow its leadership in the industry.
With over 17 years of experience in the industry, Agarvwal has held key positions at major digital platforms and media houses. Before joining Swastik Productions, he worked in various roles at Zee Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. initially as a part of the Hindi movies cluster and then as the Vice President and Head of Marketing for Zee Zest where he showcased his strategic prowess in handling Zest’s channel and website, contributing to a significant market share in the lifestyle category.
His journey also includes positions at Loktantra Mediatech Pvt Ltd, where, as Chief Marketing Officer he orchestrated a team of marketing professionals for a successful product launch and brand campaign. Agarvwal’s diverse career comprises roles at Times Television Network, Star TV Network, Sony Pictures Networks Distribution India, Publicis India, and Percept H, each adding layers to his extensive experience in marketing, brand management and strategic leadership.
Speaking on the appointment Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder of Swastik Productions said, "We are excited to have Manish fuel Swastik’s digital growth. His qualified experience in the digital domain brings valuable insights to Swastik Productions. As we embark on a journey of continued growth and innovation, we look forward to simultaneously thriving in the digital landscape, as we do in television."
“I am delighted to join Swastik Productions to drive its growing audience engagement agenda. With a significant presence in television, we look forward to growing the franchise of our content and music on digital platforms too”, says Manish Agarvwal, Head of Digital, Marcom & Special Projects, Swastik Productions.