SwiffyLabs appoints Rahul Dayama as Head of Brand & Communications

Rahul Dayama, who previously led communications for Pincode at PhonePe and the BNPL platform ZestMoney, has now been appointed as the Head of Brand and Communications at SwiffyLabs.
Announcing this new chapter in a LinkedIn post, Dayama said, "Thrilled to be part of a rockstar team building global financial products. Looking forward to building our brand and communications functions from the ground up."
Starting his career as a journalist at ET NOW, Dayama, a former business journalist, brings a wealth of experience in shaping narratives and fostering brand resonance through impactful storytelling. Additionally, Arora has also led diverse content teams building through leadership, newsletter, blogs, website content and industry reports.